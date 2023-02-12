Update Notes - 21st of February 2023

[Game]
- Fixed auto-team balance blocking adding a 2 bots per team
- Fixed only one team was able to vote on kicking a player
- Fixed incorrect bot difficulties from voting
[Client]
- Fixed players not seeing Demolition target progress on the HUD if they joined late
- Fixed countdown timers showing negative values sometimes
- Fixed failed to find GG_Leader_US error
- Fixed medic or gunner boxes were no longer visible
[Server]
- if server is full and has bots then some bot will be removed to give room for player
Demolition
- Attackers are given an extra minute for blowing up targets
- Added 250 score for planting/defusing, 350 score for attacking team if target is successfully destroyed
- Demolition will now enter overtime if map time ran out but a target is still being planted/armed/defused
- Fixed bots being able to plant/defuse explosives through walls
Bots
- Increased grenade danger range for bots
- Fixed bug when data about class slots used by bots was not erased after level change
- Fixed bot was randomly standing up when not needed
- Make sure bots start the round with their primary weapon, other than throwing their grenades without reason
-Fixed bots with single-shot rifles moving instead of standing still when they shoot and only move when they reload
- Added a chance bots go crouch or prone when they reload
- Gave Gunner bots the ability to determine when a player needs ammo like the medic without asking for it
- Fixed bots switch to secondary when primary goes empty, even when the target is far away
- Fixed American bots that are not the Engineer (South Vietnamese) have sometimes a Vietnamese Name
- Fixed Vietnamese or American bots ending up in other team due to auto-teambalance
- Fixed bots sometimes had duplicate names after scrambling teams
- Bots now only adjust fire mode if target is too far or too close
- Bots now interact with doors better
[Weapons]
- Added vz. 23 Sub-machine gun for Viet Cong
- Added Madsen M/50 Sub-machine gun for U.S. Army
[Maps]
Battle of Saigon
- Added spawn protection trigger
USMC Camp
- Fixed player able to prone under M113 APC
[Cosmetics]
U.S. Army
- Added US Mitchel Helmet 5 (WAR IS HELL)
- Added accessory for US M1 Helmet - Mosquito Repellent
- Added Boonie Hat 2 (Both sides up)
- Added Boonie Hat 3 (Right side up)
- Added Boonie Hat 4 (Left side up)
- Added Boonie Hat 5 (Front and back up)
ARVN
-
Added ARVN Helmet 1 (US M1 Helmet - Green)
-
Added ARVN Helmet 2 (US M1 Helmet - Black)
-
Added ARVN Helmet 3 (US M1 Helmet - Green with net)
-
Added ARVN Ranger Helmet 2
-
Added ARVN Ranger Helmet 3
