Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 12 February 2023

Update Notes - 21st of February 2023

[Game]

  • Fixed auto-team balance blocking adding a 2 bots per team
  • Fixed only one team was able to vote on kicking a player
  • Fixed incorrect bot difficulties from voting

[Client]

  • Fixed players not seeing Demolition target progress on the HUD if they joined late
  • Fixed countdown timers showing negative values sometimes
  • Fixed failed to find GG_Leader_US error
  • Fixed medic or gunner boxes were no longer visible

[Server]

  • if server is full and has bots then some bot will be removed to give room for player

Demolition

  • Attackers are given an extra minute for blowing up targets
  • Added 250 score for planting/defusing, 350 score for attacking team if target is successfully destroyed
  • Demolition will now enter overtime if map time ran out but a target is still being planted/armed/defused
  • Fixed bots being able to plant/defuse explosives through walls

Bots

  • Increased grenade danger range for bots
  • Fixed bug when data about class slots used by bots was not erased after level change
  • Fixed bot was randomly standing up when not needed
  • Make sure bots start the round with their primary weapon, other than throwing their grenades without reason
    -Fixed bots with single-shot rifles moving instead of standing still when they shoot and only move when they reload
  • Added a chance bots go crouch or prone when they reload
  • Gave Gunner bots the ability to determine when a player needs ammo like the medic without asking for it
  • Fixed bots switch to secondary when primary goes empty, even when the target is far away
  • Fixed American bots that are not the Engineer (South Vietnamese) have sometimes a Vietnamese Name
  • Fixed Vietnamese or American bots ending up in other team due to auto-teambalance
  • Fixed bots sometimes had duplicate names after scrambling teams
  • Bots now only adjust fire mode if target is too far or too close
  • Bots now interact with doors better

[Weapons]

  • Added vz. 23 Sub-machine gun for Viet Cong
  • Added Madsen M/50 Sub-machine gun for U.S. Army

[Maps]

Battle of Saigon

  • Added spawn protection trigger

USMC Camp

  • Fixed player able to prone under M113 APC

[Cosmetics]

U.S. Army

  • Added US Mitchel Helmet 5 (WAR IS HELL)
  • Added accessory for US M1 Helmet - Mosquito Repellent
  • Added Boonie Hat 2 (Both sides up)
  • Added Boonie Hat 3 (Right side up)
  • Added Boonie Hat 4 (Left side up)
  • Added Boonie Hat 5 (Front and back up)

ARVN

  • Added ARVN Helmet 1 (US M1 Helmet - Green)

  • Added ARVN Helmet 2 (US M1 Helmet - Black)

  • Added ARVN Helmet 3 (US M1 Helmet - Green with net)

  • Added ARVN Ranger Helmet 2

  • Added ARVN Ranger Helmet 3

