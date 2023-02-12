 Skip to content

Paperback Adventures update for 12 February 2023

Easy Mode!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new 'Easy Mode' has been added to the Difficulty screen. This mode gives the player a boost with 10 extra HP and a special starting card, but not available when difficulty level is 4 or higher.

