A new 'Easy Mode' has been added to the Difficulty screen. This mode gives the player a boost with 10 extra HP and a special starting card, but not available when difficulty level is 4 or higher.
Paperback Adventures update for 12 February 2023
Easy Mode!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
