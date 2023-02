Share · View all patches · Build 10535274 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 18:59:16 UTC by Wendy

-Added aesthetic design to all of the Horrific areas

-Added aesthetic and level design to the Alien Moon Base areas

-Added Aesthetic design to the Purgatory Desolate Entrance

-Added Aesthetic design to the Mausoleum in the Graveyard

-Added Aesthetic design to one of the Rooms in the Desolate Maze of the Lost

-Added a few new sprites

-Added a Giant door to the Crypt Gate guarded by the Destroyer

-Layer Adjustments, logic adjustments, design adjustments