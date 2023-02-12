 Skip to content

Stoney's Adventure update for 12 February 2023

V1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.7 Fixes
-Fixed the Ring of Depth Costume not appearing in the Wardrobe rotation.
-Updated the sprites for the Ring of Depth Costume
-Fixed missing graphics for one of the Objectives.
-Fixed collision inconsistencies in the Abandoned Lab.
-Version number in the Credits has been corrected.

