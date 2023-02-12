Patch V1.0.7 Fixes
-Fixed the Ring of Depth Costume not appearing in the Wardrobe rotation.
-Updated the sprites for the Ring of Depth Costume
-Fixed missing graphics for one of the Objectives.
-Fixed collision inconsistencies in the Abandoned Lab.
-Version number in the Credits has been corrected.
Stoney's Adventure update for 12 February 2023
V1.0.7
Patch V1.0.7 Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update