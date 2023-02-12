Big Update for Assembly League

Attention all players! The wait is over, as we are thrilled to announce that some major bugs have been squashed and the game is now more enjoyable than ever. While there are still some issues being closely monitored, rest assured that we are working to resolve them in the near future. Furthermore, we are exploring the possibility of adding helpful hints to guide new players in their gaming journey.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the near future! Let's spread the word and bring in more players by inviting your friends to join in on the fun.

Get ready to enjoy an improved gaming experience. Happy gaming!

Kind Regards

Leon Botha

Leobot Electronics