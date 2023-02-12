 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Assembly League update for 12 February 2023

Big Update for Assembly League

Share · View all patches · Build 10535254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention all players! The wait is over, as we are thrilled to announce that some major bugs have been squashed and the game is now more enjoyable than ever. While there are still some issues being closely monitored, rest assured that we are working to resolve them in the near future. Furthermore, we are exploring the possibility of adding helpful hints to guide new players in their gaming journey.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates in the near future! Let's spread the word and bring in more players by inviting your friends to join in on the fun.

Get ready to enjoy an improved gaming experience. Happy gaming!

Kind Regards
Leon Botha
Leobot Electronics

Changed files in this update

Assembly League Content Depot 725891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link