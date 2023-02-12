New Enemy Type and Some Story Progress

Added new enemy type: Tribearum, with the specialty of bouncing bullets and barrier manipulation.
Some progress on the story of the game, base of a visual novel system has been developed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added new enemy type: Tribearum, with the specialty of bouncing bullets and barrier manipulation.
Some progress on the story of the game, base of a visual novel system has been developed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update