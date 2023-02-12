 Skip to content

The Cruise update for 12 February 2023

New Enemy Type and Some Story Progress

Build 10535218

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new enemy type: Tribearum, with the specialty of bouncing bullets and barrier manipulation.

Some progress on the story of the game, base of a visual novel system has been developed.

