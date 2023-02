Project 60 is unveiled! It's an update to the game which unlocks the fps allowing the game to fully utilize your hardware!

Since the game is still flash(other secret project incoming ;) ) it will not run at 999 fps but it'll massively improve your experience in the game.

We also made a 64bit build in case you want to use that, otherwise it will still allow 32bit.

Have fun the Galaxy and stay tuned for more updates soon! Valentine is around the corner