Game Is Now Released! (Early Access)

I'm super excited and nervous to tell you that Karagon is now released!

You can now purchase it, access the full game, and play with your friends!!

I put everything I can into making this game the best for you, and I hope you enjoy it!

The game is launching in Early Access for a short period - I'm very happy with the current state of the game, but I want to hear your feedback before I officially call it complete!

I will dedicate as much extra time as needed in Early Access to make sure the game is in a good state!

If you are still not sure if to get the game or not, I'm leaving the demo up so you can give it a try before purchasing if you haven't already!

If you buy the game and want to show your support, please review it on Steam!

Reviewing the game as soon as possible helps Steam show us it in more places!

If you want to give your feedback, the best place to do that is on the Steam Discussions or on our Discord Server.

I will read everything and make fast changes accordingly!

I hope you are excited for the game, and for what's next to come from me, it's going to be amazing!