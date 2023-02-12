 Skip to content

Rogue Shift update for 12 February 2023

RELEASE NOTES - v1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Select from 4 random Perks when you level up, instead of 3.

Fixes

  • Fixed Perk randomization. It got stuck on the same set, so that after selecting your perk, the unchosen ones would appear again at the next level-up.

