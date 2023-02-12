 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 12 February 2023

1.13.2 update details

Share · View all patches · Build 10535067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes to SHADOW MISSILES, CURSE, NECROMANCY, FEARFUL DARKNESS, WIND SHIELD and BLOWBACK skills;
  • Added effect when collecting fragments that enemies drop upon death (Green fragment restores stamina and red fragment restores HP);
  • Bug fixes;
  • Balance adjustment.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2283941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link