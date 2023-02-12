- Changes to SHADOW MISSILES, CURSE, NECROMANCY, FEARFUL DARKNESS, WIND SHIELD and BLOWBACK skills;
- Added effect when collecting fragments that enemies drop upon death (Green fragment restores stamina and red fragment restores HP);
- Bug fixes;
- Balance adjustment.
Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 12 February 2023
1.13.2 update details
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update