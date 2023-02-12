 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Explorers update for 12 February 2023

Star Explorers Testing Branch Updated to Pre 6.0 Test 0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10535059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Not a big update...

However I tested getting Acknexium crystals in this new version and it seems to work. You can plant the beacon and the motherships moves as it should. I have not tested out all the main quests yet, but so far so good.

I was able to once again identify the cause of the weird blob that comes into your spaceship. It turns out I had already found a solution for this, but forgot to implement it when returning from a planet, so it continued to appear. I will be updating this in the default branch as well.


In-game this weird object would have appeared black, I changed the color to help me track it down easier.

IMPORTANT:
Remember, this testing branch will no longer work with files saved in the default branch, and vice versa. If you start a new game here, don't try to open it in the main (non testing) branch.

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10535059
Star Explorers Content Depot 502721
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link