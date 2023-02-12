Star Explorers Testing Branch Updated to Pre 6.0 Test 0.0.2

Not a big update...

However I tested getting Acknexium crystals in this new version and it seems to work. You can plant the beacon and the motherships moves as it should. I have not tested out all the main quests yet, but so far so good.

I was able to once again identify the cause of the weird blob that comes into your spaceship. It turns out I had already found a solution for this, but forgot to implement it when returning from a planet, so it continued to appear. I will be updating this in the default branch as well.



In-game this weird object would have appeared black, I changed the color to help me track it down easier.

IMPORTANT:

Remember, this testing branch will no longer work with files saved in the default branch, and vice versa. If you start a new game here, don't try to open it in the main (non testing) branch.