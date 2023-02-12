Closed Alpha v0.11.0772

This is the last patch we'll release before the next major update. It comes with many fixes and some nice balance changes and quality of life improvements.

Changed

Floating skulls now attack a lot faster and more accurately, making them much more relevant during combat.

Water leaks are now automatically prioritized over normal hull breaches for repairing jobs.

Swivel gun projectiles have a lower chance to cause breaches, but do more damage to crew and cannons, have higher spread and more projectiles.

Rebalanced cannons. Most cannons are now more deadly to crew and other cannons. Cannons or crewmembers being destroyed during the long range combat phase is much more common now.

Updated stockpile dialogs with useful QOL features, such as a copy past option, toggle all buttons and an option to set defaults.

Added particle + sound effect for cannons that get hit.

Added minimu time between shoutouts of a single character.

Added right click option for cancelling designations.

Window is now resizeable when playing in windowed mode.

Fixed: