Closed Alpha v0.11.0772

This is the last patch we'll release before the next major update. It comes with many fixes and some nice balance changes and quality of life improvements.
Changed
- Floating skulls now attack a lot faster and more accurately, making them much more relevant during combat.
- Water leaks are now automatically prioritized over normal hull breaches for repairing jobs.
- Swivel gun projectiles have a lower chance to cause breaches, but do more damage to crew and cannons, have higher spread and more projectiles.
- Rebalanced cannons. Most cannons are now more deadly to crew and other cannons. Cannons or crewmembers being destroyed during the long range combat phase is much more common now.
- Updated stockpile dialogs with useful QOL features, such as a copy past option, toggle all buttons and an option to set defaults.
- Added particle + sound effect for cannons that get hit.
- Added minimu time between shoutouts of a single character.
- Added right click option for cancelling designations.
- Window is now resizeable when playing in windowed mode.
Fixed:
- Issue causing cannon projectiles to miss crew and cannons very often.
- Boarding hook ropes sometimes not cleaning up properly, causing issues.
- Ship rope pull not resetting after encounters, causing consecutive ships to be pulled towards your ship very quickly if you destroyed a ship that roped your ship.
- Floating skulls not attacking accurately.
- Characters getting stuck near a mast when the enter mast job is cancelled in specific cases.
- Stockpile dialog causing stutters, and glitching sometimes while scrolling through it.
- Auto add newly discovered setting not working in stockpile dialog.
- Characters idling for a while after bringing repair resources.
- Lighting not being applied on water splashes and debris particles.
- No crewmate on helm debuff sometimes not removed after loading a save and manning the steering wheel.
- Harpoons not attaching at the correct position, especially on high game speed or low framerates.
- Projectiles not always colliding when expected.
- Cannot deconstruct brazier or put other designations on it.
- Characters not rotating correctly just after loading a save.
- Time of day not always being saved.
- Cannot throw bombs to other ship.
- Issues with volume not always being consistent, especially for UI.
Changed files in this update