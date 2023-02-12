 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 12 February 2023

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 10534987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few minor changes to improve the overall experience!

If you've enjoyed the game, please consider leaving us a positive review. It helps the game get visibility on Steam.

Happy learning!

Lun

