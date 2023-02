An update for the Demo version of Come Together has been released! Here is the list of some main changes:

Updated the design of in-game Pause Menu (picture 1)

It is now possible to access some Settings in-game from Pause Menu

You can now use F1 key to Toggle in-game interface on or off

Added Horizontal Scrollbar to the top panel of Inventory (picture 2)

Lowered an alpha value of Background Blocks a little bit (from 100 to 75 out of 255)