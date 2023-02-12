・Addition of newly implemented specifications during about 2 weeks of waiting for release
・Sound adjustment
・Bug fixes
TankLab update for 12 February 2023
Update on the day immediately after the release on 2/13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
・Addition of newly implemented specifications during about 2 weeks of waiting for release
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update