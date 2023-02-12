 Skip to content

TankLab update for 12 February 2023

Update on the day immediately after the release on 2/13

Share · View all patches · Build 10534863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Addition of newly implemented specifications during about 2 weeks of waiting for release
・Sound adjustment
・Bug fixes

