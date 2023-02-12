0.85d Update

Give extra Gem Stones bonus for multiplayer game ( 1x / 1.75x / 2.75x / 4x ) Fix knockback not correctly handle issue, rollback its clamp change Fix audio volume not correctly set issue Add version in front of lobby copy text Fix visual error of Return to clan skill Add maximum value clamp for character's move speed(not effect value calculation) Paragon level will increase / decrease much faster when continue click

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here