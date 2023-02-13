 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 13 February 2023

Zoe 1.61

Share · View all patches · Build 10534849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were still an important issue in the last version, so I'm releasing the hotfix that includes a small improvement as well!

Changelog:

  • Fixed some repeatable events not being accessible (notably "a lovable face")
  • Have "add willpower" properly mapped on ctrl+Z for QWERTY instead of ctrl+W
  • Slightly improved the house by adding details between the rooms.
  • Fix the body colors turning light pink during "First time" when the characters are on the floor.

Stay safe!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018231
  • Loading history…
Depot 2018232
  • Loading history…
Depot 2018233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link