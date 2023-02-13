There were still an important issue in the last version, so I'm releasing the hotfix that includes a small improvement as well!
Changelog:
- Fixed some repeatable events not being accessible (notably "a lovable face")
- Have "add willpower" properly mapped on ctrl+Z for QWERTY instead of ctrl+W
- Slightly improved the house by adding details between the rooms.
- Fix the body colors turning light pink during "First time" when the characters are on the floor.
Stay safe!
Changed files in this update