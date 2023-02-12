 Skip to content

苟延残喘 update for 12 February 2023

This will be my last update in the last 60 days

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I will not have time to update this game in the next 60 days. After 60 days, the author will continue to update it, and the English version will also be updated at the same time

Changed files in this update

Depot 2182161
  • Loading history…
