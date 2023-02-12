Coming Soon: Version 1.0.3

Announcing a new update for Hisato no Saku! It's been a while, but it's time to return to the bitter cold of feudal Japan. Help Hisato defend his village from stangers with:

Steam Achievements!

Game Saving!

Crash fixes!

We're excited to bring the first update to Hisato no Saku with new features. This update should help improve the quality of life. (Of you, the player, not Hisato or the villagers. Sorry, village!)

Steam Achievements

Achievements are something that we had planned since launch, but had to wait to set up on Steam due to time constraints. Now we've got 15 different achievements which should allow you to experiment with very different playstyles in the game. Do an extremely distrustful run! Risk the wrath of strangers as you wrestle their goods from them (for the good of the village, of course.)

Game Saving!

Hisato is a relatively quick game. A single playthrough should take no more than a half hour. But should we force you to do it in one sitting? No! Instead of leaving the game running, enjoy the luxury of hitting Escape and quitting the game! Ooh! Aah! Next time you open the game, you will have the option to Continue where you left off!

As the game is about seeing the ramifications of your choices play out later, there is only a single autosave. Quitting will always return the player to their last night.

More bug fixes!

Fixed a couple of potential crashes.