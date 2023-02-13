New Update: Usability, On-Boarding & Generator Improvements + New Languages

Dear community!
We have some exciting news: PowerBeatsVR has been released on the official Meta Quest store a few days ago. Along with that release came a new update, which we've now also released on PCVR! :)
The new update features a heavily polished version with better onboarding, tutorials, improved usability, new languages, and an enhanced generator for your own music. With more to come in the next few months …
Here is the full list of changes and improvements:
Improved On-Boarding:
- Added Tutorial Demo Stage to introduce the game mechanics to new users
- Added Feature Tour to introduce the main features to new users
New Features:
- Added new Generator Input UI – With the first of our “Generator 2.0” updates we provide a new user interface that gives users even more freedom to choose their specific playstyle with a very clear and precise input structure
- Added additional languages: Chinese (Traditional), Thai, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish
Changes:
- “Mute” button has been switched
- Text on start screen has been reduced
Other Improvements:
- Added additional scroll option by joystick
- Added highlighting to main features (Playlists / Modifiers / …)
- Added “Reset” button for Option Panel
- Added help screen for Local File Browser
- Improved Usability & Visuals of main menu and song editor
Enjoy the update, and thanks for your awesome support and helping us in making PowerBeatsVR even better :)
Cheers,
the devs
P.S. As always, feel free to ask questions, discuss, or share your feedback in our Discord channel. We highly appreciate your ideas and thoughts! We also have a feedback board where you can submit ideas and wishes, vote on specific requests, and see what’s already in development. So, feel free, to contribute there as well.
