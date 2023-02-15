 Skip to content

YONESAWARA HOSPITAL update for 15 February 2023

Update Version 1.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing YONESAWARA HOSPITAL.
Today, we have made the following changes.

  • Simplified language support
  • Fixed some bugs.

Thank you for your cooperation.

