v2.16.13 update

New Feature: Fleet

New Feature: Spaceships and Spaceship Market

(You can add different types and features of spaceships to your fleet.)

New Feature: More Crowded Enemies

(As you progress through space, you will encounter more crowded and dangerous enemies.)

New Feature: Technology Capacity

(Now you can have as much technology as your technology capacity. You will need to add new ships to your fleet to increase technology capacity. You can also sell technology for extra capacity.)

New Currency: G-Coin

New Cosmic Skills: Dense Targets

(You'll need to unlock these skills for more crowded enemies feature. You can find it on Cosmic Tree.)

Some UI changes and fixes

(Cursor changed, Colorize technology according to its version etc.)

Some recalculations and Balance fixes

Some bug fixes

