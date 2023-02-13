 Skip to content

Robotry! update for 13 February 2023

Four new PvP modes have been added to Robotry!

Share · View all patches · Build 10534762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce all new versus game modes coming to Robotry! in a free update!

The new PvP modes include:

  • Volleyball, where you play in teams and try to make Pengu hit the ground on the opposing side
  • Bounce the Pengu, where you try to get Pengu to the goal area as many times as possible
  • Waypoint Chase, where you need to go fast from waypoint to waypoint in small arenas
  • Gem Hunt, where you're trying to gather as many gems as possible in small arenas

We've had a ton of fun testing these modes, hope you'll enjoy them as well!

