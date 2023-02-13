Four new PvP modes have been added to Robotry!

Share · View all patches · Build 10534762 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 06:26:09 UTC by Wendy

We're excited to announce all new versus game modes coming to Robotry! in a free update!

The new PvP modes include:

Volleyball, where you play in teams and try to make Pengu hit the ground on the opposing side

Bounce the Pengu, where you try to get Pengu to the goal area as many times as possible

Waypoint Chase, where you need to go fast from waypoint to waypoint in small arenas

Gem Hunt, where you're trying to gather as many gems as possible in small arenas

We've had a ton of fun testing these modes, hope you'll enjoy them as well!