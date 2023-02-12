1.2.0 Balance Patch

Patch 1.2.0 brings with it changes to how Monster Levels Scale. Based on feedback, the difficulty curve was frustrating to the player when introduced to the original +0 to + 5 Random Level Scaling on Monster Levels. Now, Monster Levels scale from +0 to +3 Levels, Minus 2 from the previous example. To adjust to this new change, Monster Health has increased to compensate for the Minus 2 Levels, so a +3 Level Monster now has 40% More Health per Level which is the same as the previous +5 Monster Level. A +3 Level Monster now has 20% Less Stats but Increased Health. This means the Monster Deals 20% less Damage, and has 20% less Defenses. The Bonus GP and XP Gains per Level have also been increased. A +3 Level Monster now has 13.5% increased XP gains per level and 16.7% increased GP gains per level. Which is the same as a +5 Level Monster in previous example or 100% Bonus XP at +3 Levels, and 125% Bonus GP at +3 Levels. Hopefully, this makes it friendlier on the new player experience.

Skills from RogueStones have been simplified even further to make it less confusing on a new player. I have removed the Defense Roll that was on the End of each Damage Formula, to simplify the Formula. It's still applied but its no longer displayed as part of the Damage Formula. Physical Attacks still have a [50%] ATK Defense Roll, and Magic Spells still have a [0-100%] MAG Defense Roll.

+1 Flat Damage has also been added to most if not all Skills now have a +1 Flat Damage to even it out in the early stages of the game.

The following Skills have been reworked.

Challenge

Deals [[MaxHealth 20%] [CLv * 10%] + 1].

Cyclone

Targets All--Deals [[25% SPD * 10% CLv] + 1].

Haymaker

Deals [[100% ATK * 4% SPD] + 1].

Swallow

Deals [[[3% MaxHealth] * [CLv] / 2] + 1].

Terror

Deals [[50% CurrentMana] * [5% MAG] + 1].

Exile

Deals [[2% MaxHealth] * [100% CurrentHealth] + 1].

Earthquake

Targets All--Deals [[10% MAG] * [15% ATK] + 1].

Thank you and hope you enjoy the update.