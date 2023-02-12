 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 12 February 2023

v1.1.1 Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10534693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Mission 9 start location
  • Fixed Mission 9 climbable areas at the last puzzle room
  • Fixed a few places where jumping would not work
  • Fixed NPC followers from levitating in the air in Mission 9

Changed files in this update

Depot 2056681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link