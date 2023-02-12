- Fixed Mission 9 start location
- Fixed Mission 9 climbable areas at the last puzzle room
- Fixed a few places where jumping would not work
- Fixed NPC followers from levitating in the air in Mission 9
Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 12 February 2023
v1.1.1 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
