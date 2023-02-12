 Skip to content

不可思异世界 update for 12 February 2023

Unexpected BUG fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The game doesn't work properly after the battle
    (This problem has been bothering me, now that the order of execution is optimized, this error is resolved)

I hope there will be no new bugs in this adjustment~

