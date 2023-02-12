Share · View all patches · Build 10534640 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 15:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Different amount of Skin Shininess is now selectable via ESC -> Settings -> Options

"Invert Y During Flight" has need changed to "Invert Y" and now effects the 3rd person shooter input Y axis also. This can also be found in ESC -> Settings -> Options

Removed the ability to turn off Arielle's motorcycle engine in Street Race

performance improvements: