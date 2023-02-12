Different amount of Skin Shininess is now selectable via ESC -> Settings -> Options
"Invert Y During Flight" has need changed to "Invert Y" and now effects the 3rd person shooter input Y axis also. This can also be found in ESC -> Settings -> Options
Removed the ability to turn off Arielle's motorcycle engine in Street Race
performance improvements:
- slight overall improvement by removing certain lights attached to Arielle's default outfits
- in mission 2 and onward (where you save Bri), I've reduced number of enemies and boosted health of reaming enemies and removed some lights
- more City Background Objects removed when Display Extra Details is off
- reduced fire rate of some enemies and increased the their damage to the their dps is about the same but with less calculations and particles. (Some enemies shot 50 bullets each at 15 times per second for example.)
Changed files in this update