Love is In the Air?

Is Love in the air? Its up to you.

Valentines Content Available for a limited time - until the end of Feb ! We have upgraded the Valentines content from last year and we are aiming to solidify these timed events as permanent seasonal content for V3.

This Valentines update brings the balloon Gun to Amazing Frog? V3. Use special heart shaped balloons for this loved up Update.

During Valentines, take Love to the air in the sexy pink biplanes available in the Swindon play ground.

Don't Worry if flying planes is complicated we have made available a couple of dev test rooms that we use to refine and test our vehicles.

Also push your driving skills to the limit if out Car testing room.

Let us know if you like these Test Rooms.

And obviously during February there is loads of new gear to unlock for the Love/Hate Valentines challenge.

There are also other ongoing updates and fixes to the world. While this is not the major render pipeline update we have been working on its not far away and you can tell from the video we had a lot of fun playing around with the balloon guns.