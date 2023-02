Hi everyone,

Released a new update today, the new update does the following:

Added: New Billiard game mode.

Removed: the "What should we call you input text" as there is a current bug with the keyboard.

Changed: the look of the Home menu scene.

Added: pictures to the Home menu buttons.

Well, that's it, hope you are liking the new update. If you think I need to focus on something else please write it down in the comments please.

Best regards,

Mohammed Marzouq