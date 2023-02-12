[Game Hotfix] Education and hospital issues

Hi my friend, today's patch fixes the following issues:
Fix bug:
-
Fix the problem that residents cannot seek medical treatment and cannot go to training institutions to obtain knowledge.
-
Fix the the problem that the logistics hub did not display the new plan in time.
New mechanism:
- Clinics and hospitals have added market component, allowing medicines to be put on the shelves. Residents will buy medicines when visiting a doctor, and eating medicines can restore health.
Numerical adjustment:
- University training efficiency doubled.
Wish you all a happy life and a smooth game~
Changed files in this update