Reshaping Mars update for 12 February 2023

[Game Hotfix] Education and hospital issues

Hi my friend, today's patch fixes the following issues:

Fix bug:

  • ​ Fix the problem that residents cannot seek medical treatment and cannot go to training institutions to obtain knowledge.

  • ​ Fix the the problem that the logistics hub did not display the new plan in time.

New mechanism:
  • ​ Clinics and hospitals have added market component, allowing medicines to be put on the shelves. Residents will buy medicines when visiting a doctor, and eating medicines can restore health.
Numerical adjustment:
  • ​ University training efficiency doubled.

Wish you all a happy life and a smooth game~

