Update, Version 20230212

English

############Content##############

[Sanity]A good sleep has a small chance to restore 1 point of sanity. (10%, calculated per character.)

[Sanity]Characters with lower than 1/3 of their max sanity will have a chance to go temporarily insane during a battle every turn.

[Sanity]Added a wiki page about the Sanity: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity

[Cooking] Sunflowers can now be used in cooking.

[Cooking]New ingredient: Food Oil

[Cooking]You can now make Food Oil from Sunflowers.

[Cooking]You can now make fries from Food Oil and Potatoes. (Cooking skills do not affect the quality of fries. Instead, they affect the number you can get.)

[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell Food Oil.

[Crafting]Food Oil can be used to make Molotov

############System###############

[Sanity]Added 3 more functions in the Sanity Manager.

简体中文

############Content##############

【San值】一段不受干扰的良好睡眠可能有小概率恢复1点San值。（10%，每个角色分别计算。）

【San值】战斗中每个回合，如果一个角色当前San值低于其最大San值的1/3会有一定概率陷入临时性的发狂状态。

【San值】加入了一个关于San值的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity

【料理】向日葵现在可以用于料理。

【料理】新食材：食用油

【料理】你现在可以用向日葵制作食用油。

【料理】你现在可以用土豆和食用油制作薯条。（你的料理技能等级不影响制作的薯条的品质。但是会影响获得的数量。）

【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖食用油。

【物品制造】食用油可以用于制作莫洛托夫

############System###############

【San值】在San值控制类中加入了三个新的函数。