English
############Content##############
[Sanity]A good sleep has a small chance to restore 1 point of sanity. (10%, calculated per character.)
[Sanity]Characters with lower than 1/3 of their max sanity will have a chance to go temporarily insane during a battle every turn.
[Sanity]Added a wiki page about the Sanity: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity
[Cooking] Sunflowers can now be used in cooking.
[Cooking]New ingredient: Food Oil
[Cooking]You can now make Food Oil from Sunflowers.
[Cooking]You can now make fries from Food Oil and Potatoes. (Cooking skills do not affect the quality of fries. Instead, they affect the number you can get.)
[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell Food Oil.
[Crafting]Food Oil can be used to make Molotov
############System###############
[Sanity]Added 3 more functions in the Sanity Manager.
简体中文
############Content##############
【San值】一段不受干扰的良好睡眠可能有小概率恢复1点San值。（10%，每个角色分别计算。）
【San值】战斗中每个回合，如果一个角色当前San值低于其最大San值的1/3会有一定概率陷入临时性的发狂状态。
【San值】加入了一个关于San值的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity
【料理】向日葵现在可以用于料理。
【料理】新食材：食用油
【料理】你现在可以用向日葵制作食用油。
【料理】你现在可以用土豆和食用油制作薯条。（你的料理技能等级不影响制作的薯条的品质。但是会影响获得的数量。）
【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖食用油。
【物品制造】食用油可以用于制作莫洛托夫
############System###############
【San值】在San值控制类中加入了三个新的函数。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 February 2023
Update, Version 20230212
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update