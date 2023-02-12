 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 February 2023

Update, Version 20230212

Update, Version 20230212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Sanity]A good sleep has a small chance to restore 1 point of sanity. (10%, calculated per character.)
[Sanity]Characters with lower than 1/3 of their max sanity will have a chance to go temporarily insane during a battle every turn.
[Sanity]Added a wiki page about the Sanity: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity
[Cooking] Sunflowers can now be used in cooking.
[Cooking]New ingredient: Food Oil
[Cooking]You can now make Food Oil from Sunflowers.
[Cooking]You can now make fries from Food Oil and Potatoes. (Cooking skills do not affect the quality of fries. Instead, they affect the number you can get.)
[Commodity Market]Random food ingredient vendors now sell Food Oil.
[Crafting]Food Oil can be used to make Molotov
############System###############
[Sanity]Added 3 more functions in the Sanity Manager.
简体中文
############Content##############
【San值】一段不受干扰的良好睡眠可能有小概率恢复1点San值。（10%，每个角色分别计算。）
【San值】战斗中每个回合，如果一个角色当前San值低于其最大San值的1/3会有一定概率陷入临时性的发狂状态。
【San值】加入了一个关于San值的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Sanity
【料理】向日葵现在可以用于料理。
【料理】新食材：食用油
【料理】你现在可以用向日葵制作食用油。
【料理】你现在可以用土豆和食用油制作薯条。（你的料理技能等级不影响制作的薯条的品质。但是会影响获得的数量。）
【小商品市场】随机出现的食材商人现在会贩卖食用油。
【物品制造】食用油可以用于制作莫洛托夫
############System###############
【San值】在San值控制类中加入了三个新的函数。

