Decent Checkers update for 12 February 2023

Patch 1

Build 10534470

Patchnotes
  • Minor improvements to lighting.
  • Minor improvements to the color scheme of the pieces.
  • It is now easier to join a friend's lobby through Steam Overlay. You can now do so from the main menu, without going to Online Game -> Steam -> Join Lobby.
  • Fixed a bug: when exiting English puzzle 4 and then starting a local or PvE game, dark player had the first move even if the rules stated otherwise.
  • Fixed a bug: when going from English puzzle 3 to English puzzle 4, the AI was making a move first even though it should not have.

