- Minor improvements to lighting.
- Minor improvements to the color scheme of the pieces.
- It is now easier to join a friend's lobby through Steam Overlay. You can now do so from the main menu, without going to Online Game -> Steam -> Join Lobby.
- Fixed a bug: when exiting English puzzle 4 and then starting a local or PvE game, dark player had the first move even if the rules stated otherwise.
- Fixed a bug: when going from English puzzle 3 to English puzzle 4, the AI was making a move first even though it should not have.
Decent Checkers update for 12 February 2023
Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update