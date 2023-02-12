 Skip to content

Jylko: Through The Song update for 12 February 2023

Jylko - V.0.5.05

Share · View all patches · Build 10534454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Survival environment rework
  • Difficulty Balance (Survival and Classic)
  • Global UI Improvement
  • Increased xp gain with quests
  • Road Map Uptaded
  • Survival Leaderboard Reset
  • Survival Optimization

