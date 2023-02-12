- Survival environment rework
- Difficulty Balance (Survival and Classic)
- Global UI Improvement
- Increased xp gain with quests
- Road Map Uptaded
- Survival Leaderboard Reset
- Survival Optimization
Jylko: Through The Song update for 12 February 2023
Jylko - V.0.5.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
