Refuge update for 12 February 2023

Small patch for the special version of the Lantern Festival

Patchnotes

The size range of fireworks is 1-2
There will be a prompt when the DVD is placed at the entrance
Electric drill, candles will be prompted
Add air conditioner internal unit
New Buddha Light
New night sky
Corrected that onenterrea was not triggered during resurrection
Fixed the bug of DVD disc
You can change the wall color

