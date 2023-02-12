Maple Flavoured QoL Update - V.0.3.01

PLEASE MAKE SURE to wipe your servers and or SP/CO-OP game after you have received the update not before.

Also make sure to read the patch notes alot changed.

If you have a dedicated server make sure to adjust the new settings.

-Added new RP locations; Champion's Village, Champion's Lumberyard & Champion's Monastery , where players can built and have a fantasy experience inside pre made locations.

-Added new PvP locations; 3 empty caves around each areas for a total of 12 that a player can build inside.

-Added more description to what stats do for a player.

-Added holy absorption to intelligence stat. This will make it that players with high intelligence receive more healing.

-Added more scannable resources when pressing Q ( mines + crystals ).

-Added new portal in the middle to access the bloodsidian golem to loot the T4 weaponbench.

-Added new respawn mechanic. When going into a Dungeon or PvP Arena players will spawn to a designated area close by. (Yay shorter death runs!)

-Added more portal locations around the map for players to get to faction cities easier.

-Added new summon altars in the middle of the map. Take a full 5 stack of figurines to summon a boss creature. Beware these bosses have a time limit, and only one can be summoned at an altar at a time. Wanted to make a PVE/PVP hub in center with this.

-Added new portals that require specific times in game to access.

-Added text to figurine so players know they are also used in summoning magic!

-Added Bloodsidian to the middle area as a mineable resource.

-Added new bush foliage in all starting areas that contains more fiber & branches (Maple Bush, Bushy Bush, Snowy Bush).

-Added more collectable stone & wood in all starting areas.

-Added abilities for offhand unique abilities to be used on dual combos. (Added due to crit cap)

-Added ability for server owners to ban steam IDs.

-Added ability for server owners to decide to use no build zones or not.

-Added ability to kick players using admin commands. If you are authorized as an admin and have entered the admin password on a server you can they enter the kick command. Do /admin to get into the admin panel from there you would type kick (steamid) reason.

-Added server setting to turn on and off no climb zones.

-Added server setting to turn on of off no build zones.

-Added more skin colors for character choices.

-Added ability for savages to not have a tail.

-Added no drop loot zones to be used in the pvp arena's.

-Added new consumables category in trade and crafting menus to find food and drinks faster.

-Added admin command kill. If you are authorized as an admin on a server you can type in /admin to access the admin panel and then type kill. It will kill anything within a certain distance in front of you.

-Added new sorting functions for players where you can click a category to filter on your items in the inventory or a secondary container.

-Added new sorting function where search bar will only search into a specific category.

-Added new sorting function where a player can select a category to deposit into. Simply select for instance, equipment in the chest and then click on deposit and it will deposit all equipment into the chest.

-Added new sorting function where a player can select a category to take from. Simply select for instance, weapons in the chest and then click on take all and it will put all the weapons into the players inventory.

-Added new sorting function where a player can right click in a container to reset their slot view.

-Added ability for admins to quickly see all players steamids for banning and kicking via the social player menu.

-Added ability for admins to quick kick players from the social player menu.

-Added ability for admins to smite players from social player menu.

-Added ability for admins to teleport to players from social player menu.

-Added ability for admins to teleport players to them from social player menu.

-Added new sorting functions for players to be able to quickly identify ordinary, hardened, exceptional, and chaotic rarities.

-Added new sorting function when using search bar you can select the category and rarity along with and hit take all. For instance if I want to just remove stone from a chest I could type stone in the search bar and hit take all and it will grab all stone.

-Added new sorting functions to quickly take, drop, or deposit by rarity.

-Added new sorting function to make categories, rarities, and the search bar all filter together when using take all, drop all, and deposit all.

-Added more buildable & playable land in dryad starting area.

-Added a new arena that can be used for fighting your friends ?? Accessible via the sanctum.

-Added ability for players to turn cheats off. When in cheat menu type off and it will turn the cheats off.

-Added a respawn location in the arena to get back to the fight sooner.

-Added new champion profession: Climbing which augments climbing cost.

-Added new champion profession: Diver which augments oxygen cost.

-Added new champion profession: Acrobat which augments fall damage and dodge cost.

-Added coming soon professions into the UI profession menu hexxer, minstrel, arbalist, originator, druid, sailing, riding, animal husbandry, and fishing.

-Added more information in the professions tab. This includes how much damage is added when using a weapon or their special benefits!

-Added new beard colors (blonde, brown, orange, and black).

-Added crafting rarity/double craft info into the crafting profession UI.

-Added each profession in the UI to show the modifiers they benefit from.

-Added new hair colors (blonde, brown, orange, and black).

-Added reset attribute button to player UI for free redistribution of spec changes.

-Added new champion profession: Endurance which augments sprinting cost and speed.

-Added new champion profession: Fae Tender which augments the personal light size.

-Added new champion profession: Glutton which augments the duration of food buffs.

-Added new champion profession: Meditation which augments your sitting regen rates.

-Added new champion profession: Perception which augments your scan speed, whether to follow the players location, and whether to follow the players direction.

-Added new champion profession: Sneaking which augments crouch speed.

-Added new champion profession: Swimmer which augments swimming cost.

-Added 30 new stylish paintings to beautify your home!

-Added new admin command for the chat system. Make sure you have entered in your admin password first. Then in the admin <admin> view type convert and what ever you are looking at will be converted to the admins personal owned pieces. This will help admins give buildings to other players. You can also use kill if you wanted to destroy the building.

-Fixed some bridges being in the wrong streaming volume.

-Fixed part of the landscape being blacked out ( material issue ).

-Fixed Guardian Block chance addition not showing in the UI.

-Fixed Guardian Block chance level up giving 165% block chance when its caps at 95%. Max Guardian level 50 will now give 25% alone with shield + weapon Etc.

-Fixed home icons making multiple in the same location.

-Fixed ethereal drop doing a fire debuff.

-Fixed dummies collison.

-Fixed fish & land trap ( finally ) hehe should get a range of items from food , arrows & or gold?

-Fixed landscape in the middle area to be more smooth and added new ruins.

-Fixed a potential player save issue.

-Fixed thorn flower not showing the name of it when having cursor over it.

-Fixed some AI navigation issues?

-Fixed co-op sliders issue.

-Fixed UI tooltip over weapons saying the wrong weapon type!

-Fixed craftable items being in the wrong categories when using crafting menu.

-Fixed issue with T3 railing turning back to lower version.

-Fixed mining and woodcutting not going past x3 harvest rate on private servers it was hard coded cap at x3 now it doesn't have a cap.

-Fixed summon time not scaling with server settings. Will now be the max profession level /10 x .5 which means a summon will last 12.5 minutes on offical servers.

-Fixed signs in blueprint menu not giving the proper description.

-Fixed gathering profession starting at level 0.

-Fixed issue where party panel would overlap inventory.

-Fixed a few reported places that caused platers to fall through the map.

-Fixed one of the vendors being stuck in the floor of their house.

-Fixed description of some flowers saying they could be used in mortar.

-Fixed bow rarity affecting crit damage when it shouldn't be.

-Fixed XP values not displaying properly when crafting.

-Flattened the middle area for better building and AI pathing.

-Flattened the jungle/desert zone for better building and AI pathing.

-Readded basic farming building spawns for now until breeding update.

-Reduced dryad city size due to causing large server lag and having a lot of unused space.

-Removed the well and well quest dependencies.

-Removed a few high-cost hairs from character creation.

-Removed respec potions from unique vendors.

-Removed hammer tools, axe tools, pick tools and torches. Added them all together into one tool to rule them all. The magical apparatus will serve all your champion needs! This item can be crafted from t1-t5.

-Removed flasks from game.

-Removed coarse sand from game.

-Updated cheat list with all the new items.

-Tweaked crit chance to cap at 75%.

-Tweaked player start crit chance to be 0%.

-Tweaked player start crit damage to be 100%. Will have to put points in crit damage to get an effect from crit damage.

-Tweaked luck to also increase attack range.

-Tweaked all holy staffs to do less healing.

-Tweaked the veggie level look.

-Tweaked item descriptions to provide more guidance.

-Tweaked staffs to not use previous tier in their recipes.

-Tweaked books to be consumed faster.

-Tweaked profession UI to make them alphabetical except melee which needs the 1h and 2h next to each other.

-Tweaked the floating island terrain to be smoother for the AI.

-Tweaked the dryad starting resources to have more.

-Tweaked default sprint cost to be more expensive to pair with new endurance profession.

-Tweaked when out of energy while swimming to start dealing damage to the players health.

-Tweaked baseline swimming energy consumption.

-Tweaked all Fire, Ice, Poison, and Lighting spells work with any staff excluding holy and summoning staffs. This is due to how holy staffs and summoning staffs work. XP gain on kill will only go to staff profession.

-Tweaked armor recipes to not require previous version.

-Tweaked mining and woodcutting Damage gain per level to be lower due to having 5 tiers of tools now.

-Tweaked starting light orb to be a tad better.

-Tweaked flasks to last longer to make them more worth using stat ones went from 2 minutes to 10 and armor ones went from 1 minute to 5.

-Tweaked everything to use the same bottle for crafting.

-Tweaked quests to match the new changes in KoA.

-Tweaked quests to match the new crafting changes.

-Tweaked some loading screen text to match the new magical apparatus.

-Tweaked level requirements for potions from enchanter to brewer. Still gain XP for both.