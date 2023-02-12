Highlights
-
A small explanation screen has been added to indicate that you obtain a trinket when starting a victory lap (and when looping a second time!)
-
Damaging spells now make use of armor and magic penetration.
-
Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Trinkets
Some sweet buffs for under the curve trinkets!
Azure Tree
- Effect: Whenever you play an enchantment for the third time each combat, gain 3 mana, restore 3 health and gain 30 crystals. -> The first time you play an enchantment each combat, gain 1 mana, restore 1 health and gain 15 crystals.
Cobalt Trident
- Range and fire rate gained: 4% -> 6%
Antique Rifle
- Fire rate gained: 8% -> 10%
Forged Crown
- Forge cost discount: 20% -> 25%
Golden Amulet
- Crystal multiplier gained: 25% -> 30%
Magnifying Glass
- Level 3 towers extra range: 15% -> 18%
Platinum Spear
- Flat armor and magic penetration: 15 -> 20
Red Cherry
- Max health gained: 3 (unchanged)
- Luck gained: 1 -> 3
Sharp Hook
- Crit chance increase: 4% -> 8%
Telescope
- Range gained: 8% -> 12%
Vigor
- Max health gained: 4 -> 5
Zoom Lens
- Flat range gained: 15 -> 20
Bug fixes
- Terraformer can no longer place tiles on unreachable locations.
- Terraformer can no longer activate while being dragged from your hand.
- Ending a combat through Pursue Glory now properly kills all enemies during the active wave.
Changed files in this update