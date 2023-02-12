 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 12 February 2023

v1.2

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 12 February 2023

v1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Highlights

  • A small explanation screen has been added to indicate that you obtain a trinket when starting a victory lap (and when looping a second time!)

  • Damaging spells now make use of armor and magic penetration.

  • Some balance changes and bug fixes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Trinkets

Some sweet buffs for under the curve trinkets!

Azure Tree
  • Effect: Whenever you play an enchantment for the third time each combat, gain 3 mana, restore 3 health and gain 30 crystals. -> The first time you play an enchantment each combat, gain 1 mana, restore 1 health and gain 15 crystals.
Cobalt Trident
  • Range and fire rate gained: 4% -> 6%
Antique Rifle
  • Fire rate gained: 8% -> 10%
Forged Crown
  • Forge cost discount: 20% -> 25%
Golden Amulet
  • Crystal multiplier gained: 25% -> 30%
Magnifying Glass
  • Level 3 towers extra range: 15% -> 18%
Platinum Spear
  • Flat armor and magic penetration: 15 -> 20
Red Cherry
  • Max health gained: 3 (unchanged)
  • Luck gained: 1 -> 3
Sharp Hook
  • Crit chance increase: 4% -> 8%
Telescope
  • Range gained: 8% -> 12%
Vigor
  • Max health gained: 4 -> 5
Zoom Lens
  • Flat range gained: 15 -> 20

Bug fixes

  • Terraformer can no longer place tiles on unreachable locations.
  • Terraformer can no longer activate while being dragged from your hand.
  • Ending a combat through Pursue Glory now properly kills all enemies during the active wave.

