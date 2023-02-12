Town Girls 0.2.1.2

Launcher:
- Optimisations.
Game:
- Fixed Amber's date 2 point & click text.
- Fixed a bug where failing Amber's second date would cause items to show a negative
number.
- Fixed a bug where the second time Amber remembers something, it does not play the
"remember" sound.
- Updated Violet's date 2 minigame so it fits her personality more.
- Bug fixes and optimisations.
Join the Discord: https://discord.windowslogic.co.uk/
Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/belliescolourcorner/
Changed files in this update