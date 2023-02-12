 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Town Girls update for 12 February 2023

Town Girls 0.2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10534382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Launcher:

  1. Optimisations.

Game:

  1. Fixed Amber's date 2 point & click text.
  2. Fixed a bug where failing Amber's second date would cause items to show a negative
    number.
  3. Fixed a bug where the second time Amber remembers something, it does not play the
    "remember" sound.
  4. Updated Violet's date 2 minigame so it fits her personality more.
  5. Bug fixes and optimisations.

Join the Discord: https://discord.windowslogic.co.uk/

Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/belliescolourcorner/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link