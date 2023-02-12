 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 12 February 2023

Update Notes for v0.88

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added experimental fuel game mode: when on, cars can run out of fuel or refuel by making a pit stop
  • There are lots of event specific fuel settings: how long fuel lasts (seconds of full gas), refueling time, empty tank slowdown and full tank slowdown
  • The default drafting speed effect is smaller now (10% vs. the old 20%), also renamed the Viscosity Reduction setting as Speed Effect
  • The most important drafting settings are now shown before an event (and the server also shows info about changes)
  • It is now possible to save session standings (bottom-right save icon), making it possible to continue a session later - or just check the standings and graphs
  • Standings can be loaded at the Session Init state - levels, vehicles and settings are not saved with standings so a session can be continued with different levels, too
  • To support loading standings in local games (or to check the standings of an old game), a local game can now also be started with a Session Init lobby (the gear icon)
  • Added a new more fair Spread Tag mode in which the first initially tagged player who tags someone else gets untagged
  • The new default tag mode is now Spread tag with two initially tagged players, with the first one being able to transfer the tag
  • If there are 20 Tag Start Positions in a level now, they are used for everyone when respawning as tagged (previously only the initially tagged used them)
  • Added information about the tag mode and start positions to the level editor help texts
  • It is now possible to give bonus points for players who survive untagged in Spread Tag (+5 by default)
  • Only dedicated servers automatically end a tag game now if there is only one player
  • Fixed interleaved team positions sometimes ending a team tag game immediately (if a tagged player position was skipped)
  • Cars driven by local humans are no longer shown as ghosts when watching a recording of a ghost race
  • Added a warning when trying to finalize a track with unbuilt roads (still ok if really intended)
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

