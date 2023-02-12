Update Notes for v0.88

- Added experimental fuel game mode: when on, cars can run out of fuel or refuel by making a pit stop
- There are lots of event specific fuel settings: how long fuel lasts (seconds of full gas), refueling time, empty tank slowdown and full tank slowdown
- The default drafting speed effect is smaller now (10% vs. the old 20%), also renamed the Viscosity Reduction setting as Speed Effect
- The most important drafting settings are now shown before an event (and the server also shows info about changes)
- It is now possible to save session standings (bottom-right save icon), making it possible to continue a session later - or just check the standings and graphs
- Standings can be loaded at the Session Init state - levels, vehicles and settings are not saved with standings so a session can be continued with different levels, too
- To support loading standings in local games (or to check the standings of an old game), a local game can now also be started with a Session Init lobby (the gear icon)
- Added a new more fair Spread Tag mode in which the first initially tagged player who tags someone else gets untagged
- The new default tag mode is now Spread tag with two initially tagged players, with the first one being able to transfer the tag
- If there are 20 Tag Start Positions in a level now, they are used for everyone when respawning as tagged (previously only the initially tagged used them)
- Added information about the tag mode and start positions to the level editor help texts
- It is now possible to give bonus points for players who survive untagged in Spread Tag (+5 by default)
- Only dedicated servers automatically end a tag game now if there is only one player
- Fixed interleaved team positions sometimes ending a team tag game immediately (if a tagged player position was skipped)
- Cars driven by local humans are no longer shown as ghosts when watching a recording of a ghost race
- Added a warning when trying to finalize a track with unbuilt roads (still ok if really intended)
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 12 February 2023
Update Notes for v0.88
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update