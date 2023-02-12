V0.1.5 Balance and bugs.

V0.1.5
Features:
- Added upgrade tree for shield.
- Added upgrade tree for Laser blaster.
- Added upgrade tree for Machine gun.
Fixes:
- Fixed more Nullref with projectiles during a ship’s destruction.
- Fixed issue when renaming characters in game.
- Fixed issue when renaming character on the new game screen.
- Fixed laser with AOE only dealing 1 tile worth of damage to shields. They now deal their full AOE’s worth.
- Fixed small localization bugs.
- Fixed issue with tasks being created by error when reloading saved games.
- Fixed accrued rerolls not being saved correctly.
- Fixed many small display issues.
- Fixed a bug when re-rolling perks more than once.
Balance:
- Small increase to tile’s health. Enemy ships now should always have enough health in their tiles to get destroyed properly.
- Enemy ship defense scaling improved. They now have shield, force and anti missile upgrades based on their difficulty as a base.
- Reduced instant kill perks percentages.
- Increased Shield and Force Field strength.
- Colony improvements are more expensive.
Misc:
- Added enemy shield display status on their UI nodes.
- Added more information about the enemy ships. They now display the number of crew, upgrades & perks they have. This should help at a glance know how dangerous a ship is.
- REMOVED 2X and 8X speeds from battles (There is now an option in the settings menu to turn this on but the default setting is OFF). An issue I have noticed when watching people play is because there is the ability to fast forward during battles people will use it. That often leads to early loses as things can get out of control fairly quickly and overall makes the game much less balanced. You get upgrades, feel strong, obliterate a few enemies and all of a sudden you lose because a critical piece got damaged and wasn't prioritized in time.
- Added a visual hint when components get disabled.
