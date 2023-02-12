 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 12 February 2023

Update - 2023-02-12 - New Camp Stability

Share · View all patches · Build 10534258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a lot of work to make the camps more playable.

  • You can now see currency breakdowns for cities and camps.
  • Cities now have their own build menu, preventing game states where you cannot do anything.
  • Updated the fact event flow.
  • Gave units additional health
  • Smaller unit images.
  • More actions for combat units to spend charges on.
  • Buildings for preserves to move them into other camps.
  • Better quest indicators.

Additionally, there are a number of small tweaks for playability and stability fixes. Tell me what you think.

Changed files in this update

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation Content Depot 1712531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link