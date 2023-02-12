Update - 2023-02-12 - New Camp Stability

Share · View all patches · Build 10534258 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This update has a lot of work to make the camps more playable.

You can now see currency breakdowns for cities and camps.

Cities now have their own build menu, preventing game states where you cannot do anything.

Updated the fact event flow.

Gave units additional health

Smaller unit images.

More actions for combat units to spend charges on.

Buildings for preserves to move them into other camps.

Better quest indicators.

Additionally, there are a number of small tweaks for playability and stability fixes. Tell me what you think.