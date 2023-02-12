Update - 2023-02-12 - New Camp Stability

This update has a lot of work to make the camps more playable.
- You can now see currency breakdowns for cities and camps.
- Cities now have their own build menu, preventing game states where you cannot do anything.
- Updated the fact event flow.
- Gave units additional health
- Smaller unit images.
- More actions for combat units to spend charges on.
- Buildings for preserves to move them into other camps.
- Better quest indicators.
Additionally, there are a number of small tweaks for playability and stability fixes. Tell me what you think.
