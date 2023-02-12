1.9.7.6 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Let's start with solutions to a few common and more serious problems

1, dock icon display abnormal, you can clear the system icon cache, restart the program on it, if you will not clear the cache of the system icon can wait for the next version of preferences will add the function of clearing the system icon cache

2. After the desktop monitor or notebook external monitor uses MyFinder to adjust the brightness, the monitor does not display any content completely black screen, generally there are two situations, the first is the majority. The first is that the display self-protection or code adjustment brightness causes the display configuration file to be confused, and finally the display brightness becomes 0, so it is all black and does not display content, you can disconnect the monitor and then connect the computer to the TV at home, that is, use the TV instead of the monitor to enter the system, and then connect the black screen monitor at the same time, to connect the TV and the monitor to the computer at the same time, and then use the myfinder monitor menu to adjust the brightness of the monitor that has been blackened, Generally, adjusting to 50 can restore the display to the default configuration, and the display can display content; The second situation is that the monitor is damaged by the motherboard or other parts and can only be returned to the factory for repair, so there is no finder to adjust the brightness of the monitor, please use it as appropriate, but the notebook's own screen to adjust the brightness will not have any problems, basically the external monitor will have problems

Changelog

The preview of the dock window adds the function of closing the window by clicking the middle button of the mouse wheel

Fix the problem that when the current foreground window is administrator privileges in all previous versions, the dock or the foreground scheduler cannot drag the icon or it will automatically recover after dragging

Fix the problem that some themes in the creative workshop cannot be copied to the program directory after downloading, resulting in no display after downloading

Fix other problems in the creative workshop

Added right-click delete theme function to the theme installed in Creative Workshop

Fix a crash problem caused by minimized window animation

Adjust the myfinder tray icon prompt, cancel display 1

Fix the problem that the last single window cannot be dragged when there are more than 3 combined windows in front of the stage

Fix the problem that the edge and PWA program windows are open at the same time, and the edge program recognition does not start after switching the window level

Adjust the dock running indicator light

Fix all previous versions, when the computer is stuck, the window preview will not disappear automatically

In the case of multiple screens, there should be many problems with pre-stage scheduling, please enable it as appropriate.