Fixed Bindings saving when you exit Pause Menu using the ESC key.
Stopped Vampires from being able to accidentally select empty weapon slots with keys 2 and 3.
Fixed/Improved handling of scoreboard when Alt Tabbing and Shift Tabbing.
That's it for the moment. Larger fixes will take more time.
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection update for 12 February 2023
More big fixes
Fixed Bindings saving when you exit Pause Menu using the ESC key.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update