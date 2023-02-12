 Skip to content

Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection update for 12 February 2023

More big fixes

View all patches · Build 10534166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Bindings saving when you exit Pause Menu using the ESC key.
Stopped Vampires from being able to accidentally select empty weapon slots with keys 2 and 3.
Fixed/Improved handling of scoreboard when Alt Tabbing and Shift Tabbing.
That's it for the moment. Larger fixes will take more time.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2188961
  • Loading history…
