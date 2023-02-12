0.85c Update

Enable multi thread support for game core projectile, this can significantly improve game performance especially for infinite mode Fix one serious render performance issue Add clamp for knock back Temporary remove Spirit Stones and Gem Stones passive skills, will add both in future Adjust HUD skill bar width Increased the growth of all skills and improve the initial values of Power and Ranged passive skills Modify the background music of Savage Rift and Peak of Trials Fix display issue of Great talent

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here