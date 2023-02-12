- You can now play a gig at the bar or play in a chess tournament at the bookshop, and earn money based on your skills.
- You can now do odd-jobs like stack shelves at the Grocery Store or walk dogs at the park/beach/forest
- Fixed an issue with auto-detecting resolution (resulted in blurry image for some players)
- You can now cancel sleeping/resting by pressing Escape
- Sleeping is now more effective
- Your home's Entertainment & Lighting scores now contribute towards your mood regeneration
- There are now costs for organising various social events - more expensive restaurants have higher cost
- Hunger is now reduced if you go to a "dinner" social event
- Guests now complain about or compliment the appearance, entertainment & lighting of your apartment. This affects your relationship with them.
- Added Materialistic trait, which makes NPCs care more about the Appearance of your home
- Outside of home events, guests will now complain about or compliment social event venues if you're the organiser
- Feeding your pet now takes 30 minutes
- Showering now takes 20 minutes
- Playing with your pet now improves your mood
- Friends will no longer invite you out directly before or after a shift at work
- Slightly reduced work times for the initial ranks of careers
- Fixed bug with "matching cards" challenge
- Added Grocery Store in the downtown area
Little Lives update for 12 February 2023
Update Notes for v0.973
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Little Lives Content Depot 1505561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update