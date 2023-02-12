 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 12 February 2023

Update Notes for v0.973

Share · View all patches · Build 10534090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now play a gig at the bar or play in a chess tournament at the bookshop, and earn money based on your skills.
  • You can now do odd-jobs like stack shelves at the Grocery Store or walk dogs at the park/beach/forest
  • Fixed an issue with auto-detecting resolution (resulted in blurry image for some players)
  • You can now cancel sleeping/resting by pressing Escape
  • Sleeping is now more effective
  • Your home's Entertainment & Lighting scores now contribute towards your mood regeneration
  • There are now costs for organising various social events - more expensive restaurants have higher cost
  • Hunger is now reduced if you go to a "dinner" social event
  • Guests now complain about or compliment the appearance, entertainment & lighting of your apartment. This affects your relationship with them.
  • Added Materialistic trait, which makes NPCs care more about the Appearance of your home
  • Outside of home events, guests will now complain about or compliment social event venues if you're the organiser
  • Feeding your pet now takes 30 minutes
  • Showering now takes 20 minutes
  • Playing with your pet now improves your mood
  • Friends will no longer invite you out directly before or after a shift at work
  • Slightly reduced work times for the initial ranks of careers
  • Fixed bug with "matching cards" challenge
  • Added Grocery Store in the downtown area

