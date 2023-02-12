Tame It Too! Proto 0.2.1

Hi!
This is bugfix release for 0.2.0 while we work on the next update!
Changelog
- Fix evening dialogues/scenes start;
- Fix collision near ruins;
- Improve Cat hair;
- Update Engine;
- Improve Mac version settings.
Oops, there is no Mac version on Steam yet
