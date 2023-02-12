 Skip to content

Tame It! update for 12 February 2023

Tame It Too! Proto 0.2.1

Hi!
This is bugfix release for 0.2.0 while we work on the next update!

Changelog
  • Fix evening dialogues/scenes start;
  • Fix collision near ruins;
  • Improve Cat hair;
  • Update Engine;
  • Improve Mac version settings.

Oops, there is no Mac version on Steam yet

