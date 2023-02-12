Tame It Too! Proto 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10534070 · Last edited 12 February 2023 – 10:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

This is bugfix release for 0.2.0 while we work on the next update!

Changelog

Fix evening dialogues/scenes start;

Fix collision near ruins;

Improve Cat hair;

Update Engine;

Improve Mac version settings.

Oops, there is no Mac version on Steam yet