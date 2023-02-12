 Skip to content

Screenbits - Screen Recorder update for 12 February 2023

February 2023 Update: Performance improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we add new features to Screenbits through each update, we also want to make sure the app is working as expected and performing better and better within each update.

February 2023 update brings significant performance improvements in hardware video encoding. Compared to the previous version, you may experience up to 50% less CPU usage if you use hardware acceleration for video encoding. This improves recording quality and framerate of the output video and also allows your system to dedicate more resources to other applications or the game which you play during recording.

In addition to this improvement, we have fixed a few bugs in the recent updates. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.

Changed files in this update

Screenbits - Screen Recorder Content - x64 Depot 1018681
  • Loading history…
Screenbits - Screen Recorder Content - x86 Depot 1018682
  • Loading history…
