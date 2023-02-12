February 2023 Update: Performance improvements

As we add new features to Screenbits through each update, we also want to make sure the app is working as expected and performing better and better within each update.

February 2023 update brings significant performance improvements in hardware video encoding. Compared to the previous version, you may experience up to 50% less CPU usage if you use hardware acceleration for video encoding. This improves recording quality and framerate of the output video and also allows your system to dedicate more resources to other applications or the game which you play during recording.

In addition to this improvement, we have fixed a few bugs in the recent updates. If you are interested in the details, check out the release notes on Screenbits website.