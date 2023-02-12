 Skip to content

Aconite update for 12 February 2023

Bug Fix

Build 10534053 · Last edited by Wendy

-Corrected bullet backlighting, it was too bright at ocean level.
-Corrected bullet speed on some devices, it was very slow.
-Corrected dialogues
-Corrected loading screens

