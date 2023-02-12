- Modified the reading method of Steam stats: now stats will be read twice to prevent reading failure
- Modified the icon file of the dark mode: now the digital background in the dark mode will be displayed more clearly
- Added a new basic color: now the background color of the mine is added to the basic color, and the color background of some icons based on the background color of the mine is adjusted and displayed correctly
MineSweeper Tetris update for 12 February 2023
20230212 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
