 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MineSweeper Tetris update for 12 February 2023

20230212 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10533988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Modified the reading method of Steam stats: now stats will be read twice to prevent reading failure
  2. Modified the icon file of the dark mode: now the digital background in the dark mode will be displayed more clearly
  3. Added a new basic color: now the background color of the mine is added to the basic color, and the color background of some icons based on the background color of the mine is adjusted and displayed correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link