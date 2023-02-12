Territory – Alpha 5.61 – Adjustments

Changed
- Magazines can now be attached and detached without holding the weapon. This allows easier weapon attachment and ammo management in the inventory
- Stamina reduction and recharge balanced
- Dropped Items are now considered unwanted and will now despawn after 2 hours game time (saved timer). This is required in order to prevent save game issues and poor performance for extended game saves where there are lots of items being dropped in the world, as these all need to be saved.
- To prevent an item from despawning, pick it up and place it using world move (default key – middle mouse click). This allows players to place items wherever they want to decorate their base.
- Apologies but this change will likely result in some lost items that have been dropped without being placed and have already been on the ground for 2 hours.
- Increased all ammunition min and max damage. Damage amounts are more randomised but overall all ammo damage has been increased to balance with player speed and A.I difficulty.
- AI Assault rifle firing rate reduced
- Water catcher recipe now requires 30 Tarp
- All farming growth times increased a bit
Fixed
- Trader House interiors too dark
- Water Catcher crafting time too low
- Improved character movement animations a lot more.
- Dust particles too dark
- Snow particles too dark
Added
- Added Plastic Water Bottle to new game starting items
- Added Plastic Water Bottle craft to player crafting menu (will require plastic resource later not tarp)
- Added 1911 pistol, 2 mags and 16 rounds of .45 ACP to new game starting items
