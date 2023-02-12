 Skip to content

Warplane Quest Playtest update for 12 February 2023

Update Notes for Alpha 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10533965

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

this update contains a hotfix for the Le Prieur mission that allows it to be completed. Thanks to everyone who reported this bug!

Martin

